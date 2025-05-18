Assam CM Sarma alleges Congress' Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on; vows to present proof by Sept 10

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI, and stated that he would provide proof of the interaction by September 10. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had been invited to Pakistan by their spy agency.(PTI)

"Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on an invitation of the ISI. For the first time, I am saying this. We have documents of the same. He did not go for tourism purposes. He went there definitely for taking training," the CM claimed, as quoted by PTI news agency.

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, had gone to Pakistan after being invited by their government, which was a “dangerous” precedent.

"He was (working) closely with the Pakistan establishment. When does the Home Department send an invitation? It is only to impart training. An invitation from the foreign affairs (department) or any university is altogether a different thing. This was not from the foreign affairs or cultural departments. He went there on a direct invitation from the home department of Pakistan," Sarma asserted.

The chief minister stressed that the government had proof of Gogoi's actions, and would soon reveal it after verification.

"All his paths are closed. We have seen the evidence. Only we need time till September to get the papers. We have to submit a notice and then the embassy will provide us with the documents. September 10 is final and please do not ask about this again till that time," he said.

Assam CM alleged Gogoi's wife also involved with Pak

BJP leader Himanta Sarma has been alleging that the Jorhat MP's wife “continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India.”

Earlier, Sarma had criticised Gogoi and said, “If we can arrest 40 persons who talked in support of Pakistan, then we can take action against Gaurav Gogoi for his Pakistan visit. Gaurav Gogoi is not God. Gaurav Gogoi should have answered whether he had visited Pakistan or not. Whether he changed his children's citizenship by consulting with his children or made the decision himself. Why did his wife travel to Pakistan 19 times? If he doesn't answer, then Himanta Biswa Sarma knows very well how to get the answer."

Sarma has repeatedly raised questions about the citizenship of Gogoi's wife and two children. He said, “Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold the citizenship of any other country? Many more questions will follow.”

Gaurav Gogoi has previously denied Sarma's allegations against his wife, saying the BJP IT cell was indulging in “petty politics”.