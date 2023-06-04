‘Adani Group will…’: ‘Distressed’ Gautam Adani's big announcement after Odisha train accident

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday announced that the Adani Group will take the responsibility of school education of children who have lost their parents in the tragic Odisha train accident in which over 270 people have died.

Biollionaire Gautam Adani. (File)

“We all are deeply distressed by the Orissa train accident. We have decided that the Adani group will take the responsibility of school education of the innocents who have lost their parents in this accident,” Adani tweeted in Hindi.

The billionaire also said it is the joint responsibility of “all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and better tomorrow to the children”.

Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Sunday said the number of deaths in the incident has been revised to 275 after factoring out some 'double countings'.

He also said out of the 275, 88 bodies have been identified.

The chief secretary added that out of the remaining bodies, 170 have been sent to Bhubaneshwar in mortuaries and other hospitals -- AIIMS, Capital Hospital, SUM, KIM and AMRI Hospital -- while the remaining bodies will also be sent there.

All together 1,175 injured people were referred to different hospitals, he said. Till Sunday morning, he said 793 injured passengers have been discharged. "Remaining, 382 were getting treated till morning. This figure will again be updated again," he said.

Meanwhile, as per the ministry of railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

A manpower of over 1,000 people are engaged in the work. More than seven Poclain Machines, two Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes are deployed, the Ministry stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

