Gautam Gambhir quotes Bhagat Singh after he was found guilty of hoarding Covid-19 medicines

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday quoted Bhagat Singh and said "all that affects mankind concerns me", as Delhi's drug controller in Delhi high court accused the cricketer-turned-politician and his foundation of unauthorisedly stocking and giving Fabiflu drug to Covid-19 patients. Earlier, Gambhir said that even if a thousand PILs are filed against him, he will continue to serve people. His tweet quoting Bhagat Singh comes as a reiteration of his stance in this case.

The drug controller of the Delhi government on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu medicine. This comes after the court on May 31 rapped the drug controller department for not examining properly how the BJP MP procured such a huge quantity of Covid-19 medicines.

On April 21, Gambhir put out a tweet stating that people of East Delhi can get Fabiflu from the MP office at 2 Jagriti Enclave between 10am and 5pm showing a prescription and the Aadhaar card. The tweet came under scrutiny as several AAP leaders questioned how he hoarded the medicine stock at a time when medicine shops ran out of their stock.

Hearing a plea, the court earlier asked whether the Gautam Gambhir Foundation has a licence on what basis he made the bulk purchase. In a press conference, Gambhir earlier said one should question why the medicines were not available at Delhi's medicine shops. "The medicines I distributed were the need of that hour. Not one even if thousands of PILs are filed against me, I will continue to serve the people and try to save their lives," he had said.

After Fabiflu, his foundation was also involved in arranging oxygen cylinders, concentrators etc.

Gautam Gambhir Foundation is also organising free vaccination camps, Gambhir tweeted on Thursday. "Delhi doesn’t need blame game, it needs intent. GGF is organising FREE vaccination camp with hospitals. Those interested can msg at 8595785545, fill simple form & get your jab with all social distancing guidelines. GGF will bear the cost! Jai Hind," he wrote.