Gautam Khaitan moves fresh bail plea before Delhi court in money laundering case

Advocate Gautam Khaitan, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a black money and money laundering case, moved another bail plea before a city court on Tuesday.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar sought the ED’s reply and listed the matter for April 9. This is the second bail application that Khaitan has moved in the same case through his counsel, Pramod Kumar Dubey. The court on March 12 had dismissed Khaitan’s bail plea.

In the application moved on Tuesday, his counsel argued that the investigation in the present case is over and the ED has already filed the charge sheet in the matter on March 25.

He submitted that since the investigation in the present case is over, therefore there is no chance of tampering with the evidence or influencing the witnesses by Khaitan.

“In these circumstances the applicant [Khaitan] cannot be continued to be kept as a pre-trial convict for an indefinite period,” said the plea.

The ED had arrested Khaitan in January this year, in a case of money laundering based on a case lodged by the Income Tax Department under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act. He is in judicial custody since February 8 .

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 07:38 IST