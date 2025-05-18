‘Pyare pyare rice’ creator Gayu’s Kitchen makes her Instagram private, deletes NGO mess YouTube Shorts

Social media influencer Gayatri Sharma also known as ‘thegayukitchen’, known for her videos of food she prepares in a hostel mess, has taken her Instagram account private. She has also deleted all hostel mess YouTube Shorts. Gayatri Sharma of Gayu's Kitchen fame.(Instagram/ The Gayu's Kitchen)

The sudden move to make ‘Gayu’s Kitchen’, with nearly 2,50,000 followers, private has sparked concern among her fans and general netizens alike.

People on comment section of her remaining videos on YouTube are suspecting the move to be a result of a fallout between Sharma and the authorities in the hostel where she works. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the claims, neither has the hostel released any statement.

Gayatri Sharma’s last video before taking the Instagram page private was her normal routine of showing the food prepared in the mess she runs in her trademark style. It was posted three days ago at the time of filing this report.

The last post on 'Gayu's Kitchen' before the account was taken private.(Instagram/ The Gayu's Kitchen)

Gayatri Sharma's YouTube channel boasts 4,22,000-plus subscribers. The last video on her channel was uploaded on April 27.

Who is Gayatri Sharma?

Gayatri Sharma is a social media influencer who runs a food mess in a hostel in Delhi. She posts videos of the food prepared for the residents, showing each main dish and the accompanying side dishes to her followers in her trademark style.

Her followers have been loving her unique way of describing the food, like saying, ‘ye hain mere pyare pyare rice. (These are my lovely rice).

Sharma grew up an orphan in the SOS Children's Village in Haryana. She worked as a security guard and had stints as a clothing store and food joint worker, earning as little as ₹12 an hour, according to her interview with Better India.

She then stumbled upon the role of a mess manager in an NGO, and that is where her viral journey started.

Gayatri Sharma prides herself on the work, making the mess a model of cleanliness and hygiene. Her home-style food has garnered her a huge fan base.