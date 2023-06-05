Gehlot hands scheme benefits to 1.4 million families

The Rajasthan government is committed to reducing the burden of inflation on the public, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday as he transferred benefits of the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy scheme to the bank accounts of 1.4 million registered beneficiary families.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot talks to beneficiaries after launching the 'Indira Gandhi Gas Subsidy Yojana' in Jaipur. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the scheme, launched on April 1, the state government will provide gas cylinders to 7.6 million families for ₹500 each — which Gehlot said was the cheapest in the country. The scheme is seen as a bid by the Congress-led government to woo voters ahead of the crucial assembly elections later this year.

“Inflation is a major problem of the country at present. The common man is suffering from it,” Gehlot said. “The state government is committed to reducing the burden of inflation on the public.”

During the ‘Labarthi Utsav’ (beneficiary festival) event on Monday, Gehlot transferred benefits worth ₹60 crore to the accounts of 1.4 million registered beneficiaries.

“Through the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy scheme, the state government is providing cylinders up to ₹1,140 for ₹500 and is fulfilling the promises made to give relief to the common man from inflation,” Gehlot said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The welfare schemes are being implemented in the state by making women heads of the family as beneficiaries. Through these schemes, public money is being spent on the public in the form of relief, he added.

“This is not a revdi (freebie) but a work of public service. The savings that would be generated from these schemes of the state government, the beneficiary families would be able to spend on improving the future of their children, their education and other maintenance,” Gehlot said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON