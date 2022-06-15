Gehlot hits out at BJP, says it has no regard for Constitution

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it has no regard for the Constitution. He said democracy is in danger and citizens are in distress under the BJP’s rule.

Gehlot rejected allegations of money laundering in the National Herald case as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over it for a third day.

His Chhattisgarh counterpart, Bhupesh Baghel, accused the BJP of suppressing the opposition by misusing central agencies.

Mukul Wasnik, another Congress leader, said Rahul Gandhi has faced ED’s questions while reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the promises he made before coming to power in 2014. He said Modi failed to provide employment, security to women and reasonable prices to farmers for their crops.

Congress has held protests in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. Senior leaders, including K C Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were detained as they attempted to march to the ED office on Tuesday.

