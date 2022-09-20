Gehlot set to file nomination for Congress presidential election; meets Raj MLAs

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is set to file his nomination for the Congress’s presidential election scheduled next month, functionaries close to him said on Tuesday, adding that he will visit Delhi between September 25 and 28 -- which coincides with the nomination period -- to “meet senior party leaders”.

Gehlot also called a meeting of all party legislators at his residence in Jaipur late on Tuesday, where he is likely to brief them about his Delhi visit and related issues in the party.

The developments came on a day former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot flew to Kochi to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the largest public contact exercise taken up by the party in years. Gehlot is expected to join the rally later on Wednesday, at a time when there is uncertainty over the way forward in Rajasthan if he steps down as CM.

The upcoming Congress presidential election, scheduled on October 17, is likely to turn out to be a contest between at least two candidates – the first time in 22 years. In 2000, party veteran Jitendra Prasada fought against current Congress president Sonia Gandhi and lost.

On Monday, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was told that the election would be held in a “fair and transparent” manner and anyone who wanted to contest may file their nomination. Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram who had expressed concerns about the fairness of the exercise, is widely expected to contest the election. Neither Gehlot nor Tharoor have confirmed their possible candidature.

According to a senior party leader, Gehlot is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Wednesday at 10 am and from there he is likely to leave for Kerala to attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “He will return to New Delhi on September 24 and would be in the national capital till September 28. During this period, he is likely to file nomination for Congress president election,” the leader added.

“Gehlot is a loyal soldier of the Congress party, he will do whatever he is required to do,” said another leader close to him. On the question of who will succeed him, the leader said,added: “The question will be addressed only after the party’s election is over.”

If the Rajasthan CM files his papers for the party’s top post, it will come amid a slew of resolutions of state Congress units demanding Rahul Gandhi return to the top post. The Congress is looking at the long-delayed internal polls as a way to energise its moribund grassroots network and reverse its poor run in elections, ahead of a raft of state polls later this year and the next, and the 2024 general election.

With Sonia Gandhi almost certain to step down, several Congress leaders maintain that Gehlot might emerge as the best choice as the next chief of the party if Rahul Gandhi refuses to contest. Some senior Congress leaders argue that the party needs to project a popular face from north India to maintain the political balance and send a right signal to the voters.

“If you look at the party structure, we are very well represented in South India. Rahul Gandhi now comes from a constituency (Wayanad) in Kerala, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge comes from Karnataka while the general secretary organisation KC Venugopal represents Kerala,” said a leader who hails from Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, Venugopal rushed to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway in Kerala. After his meeting with Gandhi, which he termed as “routine” and on “organisational issues”, Venugopal said, “What is the need of a discussion when the polls have been announced? On September 22 notification will come and nomination will start on September 24.”

He maintained that Rahul Gandhi has not said anything about wanting to contest and added that there was “nothing wrong” in various state units pushing for Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Anybody is free to contest in organisational elections. It is an open process and no permission is required. You don’t need permission from Rahul ji or Sonia ji to file your nomination papers” and underlined that Congress is the only party that has “polls to elect its president unlike CPIM and BJP.”

“We try to bring consensus. The best way to achieve it is by following the Kamaraj model. Polls will happen on the 17th if there is more than one candidate,” Ramesh added.

Two senior leaders added that Gehlot’s nomination can boost the party in north India where the Congress is in direct contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party in seven states. “Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgah and Haryana are the states where we are in direct contest with the BJP. In 2024, we have to improve our strike rate in these areas,” said the first leader quoted above.

The second leader added that a senior leader such as Gehlot can bring the balance of administrative skills and organisational experience.

A senior Congress strategist, however, added that Gehlot’s nomination will not be detrimental to his authority in Rajasthan. “He will only agree if his chosen nominee can replace him as the Rajasthan CM. Gehlot is unlikely to accept Sachin Pilot as his successor,” added this person.