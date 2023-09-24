Gehlot to lead Cong’s yatra from Sept 27 in poll-bound Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will lead a Congress march for nine days from Wednesday to cover 18 districts to deliver the message of “Mission 2030” to the public, according to a government statement on Sunday, days after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completes its Parivartan Yatra on Monday in the poll-bound state.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to lead Congress’s nine-day long march from September 27. (PTI)

Gehlot will stop at 50 locations and engage with people and seek their “invaluable insights” into the mission initiative, which aims to propel Rajasthan among the top development states of India by 2030, the statement said. The yatra will start on September 27 from Birla Auditorium in Jaipur and take a two-day break from October 1 due to Gandhi Jayanti.

“When Mission 2030 was launched, in August 2023, the chief minister’s government invited suggestions through different modalities with an aim to incorporate the aspirations of the people in his vision to transform Rajasthan into a beacon of progress,” the statement said.

The government has collected 7.4 million suggestions through its Jan Kalyan App, doorstep surveys by the Congress party’s community volunteers, using a toll-free phone number, and organizing essay competitions to understand the aspirations of the people.

The chief minister will engage with different communities, including women and youth, across the state. “As the Yatra progresses, the emphasis will be on fostering dialogue, and understanding the unique challenges faced by local communities through town halls and public gatherings,” the statement said, adding that this inclusive approach underscores Gehlot’s commitment to create a future where every citizen’s voice is not only heard but actively shapes the development trajectory of Rajasthan.

He will visit Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi, Jalore, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Chittorgarh during the yatra.

The BJP said the Congress has panicked after its Parivartan Yatra that exhorts people to bring in a regime change. “There is only one suggestion for Gehlot for Mission 2030 — to resign from the chief minister’s post,” BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said. “The Congress is scared of Parivartan Yatra, which is why they are taking out this rally.”

The BJP on September 2 began its Parivartan Yatra, which will conclude in Jaipur on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting. The yatra has covered around 9,000 km across the state and four national leaders, including party president J P Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated four rallies that were brought out on four routes in the state.

