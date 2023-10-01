Gehlot: BJP is nervous, will field parliamentarians in coming polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party is “nervous” which is why it will field members of Parliament (MPs) in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

Ashok Gehlot

The BJP has fielded seven MPs, including three Union ministers, in its second list for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, scheduled to be held later this year. The party is expected to follow the suit in other poll-bound states such as Chhattisgarh, Telangana and even for Rajasthan, party leaders familiar with the matter said.

“They will field MPs in Rajasthan. They are nervous. They could topple elected governments in MP, Maharashtra and Karnataka but failed to do the same in Rajasthan because of your (public’s) blessings,” he said at a rally in Bissau town in Jhunjhunu district.

Exuding confidence that Congress will again come to power in the state, the CM said:“... I am confident looking at the response and atmosphere that the government will come back to power in Rajasthan.”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address a public meeting in Chittorgarh on October 2, the chief minister said that the PM must promise that if the BJP comes to power it will not stop any of the welfare schemes being run by the state government.

“... the PM should implement a social security law in the country the way the UPA government brought RTE, Right to Food and Right to Information acts... He should also promise that if the BJP government comes, then none of the schemes currently running in Rajasthan will be stopped... the PM should announce this here. Then we will know what their policy actually is and what their intentions are...,” he said.

The chief minister added that Rajasthan is being discussed across the country because of its schemes and policies. “... be it Old Pension Scheme of the Right to Health... The state government has started the ambitious ‘Rajasthan Mission 2030’ to make the state the leader in every state by 2030... till now we have received suggestions from over 2.50 crore people. Based on which, a ‘Vision 2030 document’ will be released on October 5...,” he said.

“We have progressed four times the pace in five years. Now our aim is to increase the pace of this progress by 10 times... the central government should study the state schemes...,” the chief minister added.

Talking about the women’s reservation bill, he said, “We have welcomed the women’s bill because it is a sapling planted by us... I would like to tell them (Centre)... you brought the bill, got it signed by the President... the law should come into force as soon as it is signed.”

Highlighting that the government has not set any time limit for the implementation of the bill, Gehlot said, “We want this to be implemented immediately. We want women should get reservation, they should become MLAs and MPs, they should have a separate quota... this was the thinking of Rajiv Gandhi. Since then, women are becoming Sarpanch and Pradhan in the village.”

Reacting to the chief minister’s statement BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said, “Gehlot is busy praising his own schemes, whereas the truth is that nothing is there on the ground. They have no image in the eye of public and soon will no longer be in power”