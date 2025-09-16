Gemini AI photo trend: Not just saree, here are 4 other looks for you to try

Bollywood Retro Style images are the new internet obsession, with everyone turning their selfies into a dreamy Bollywood poster-style AI-generated image. But while the internet is flooded with these image styles, here are alternative styles you can try to give your selfies a unique Indian look. The images can be created through “Nano Banana”, Google DeepMind’s latest image-editing model available in the Google Gemini app. (@megha_chavda/Instagram)

Traditional Styles

Lehenga choli style- Just like the saree look, this will give you a traditional Indian vibe, changing the outfit in the image into a vibrant lehenga (traditional skirt) with embellished choli (blouse), complete with jewellery.

Anarkali look - Inspired by Indian outfits, the Anarkali look can be an alternative to Lehenga choli, while giving the traditional dreamy vibes. For a more unique image, you can add a pop of colour and specify the colour of the anarkali.

Sherwani or Kurta Pyjama- For men looking to transform their selfies into AI-generated images, you can add a prompt for Kurta Pyjama style. An elegant sherwani with traditional patterns might look

Bollywood styles

If you are someone looking to move away from the traditional styles and towards Bollywood styles, then you can try these:

Red carpet look- This style can include soky eyes with dramatic makeup and elaborate hairstyle,e much like those in Bollywood movies.

Iconic film looks- To make it more interesting, you can try to turn your selfies into looks from Iconic films. Iconic films like Jodha Akbar or Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham can be a good option for looks to turn into.

Fusion fashion styles

Indo Western styles- This style will combine Indian elements with Western styles for those who don't want to completely go for traditional outfits. You can give prompts for a kurta with jeans or add contemporary jewellery.

Boho look- This look will feature flowy outfits with earthy tones and a chic boho vibe. Further, you can add elements and accessories to complete the look.

Regional looks

Other than the Bollywood or Indian looks, you can also give specific prompts to make your selfie into a heritage-inspired look. You can give instructions to turn your images into looks specific to regions like Rajasthan, Gujarat or Punjab. This will turn a normal selfie into a traditional Rajasthani look, complete with jewellery and attire.

