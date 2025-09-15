Gemini AI saree photos trend: You can use these prompts for best results but police warns of…

Gemini AI saree photos trend has taken social media in India by storm, with thousands of users sharing AI-generated images of themselves draped in elegant sarees created using Google’s Gemini app. Many users are experimenting with prompts such as “traditional bridal look,” “Bollywood-inspired saree shoot,” and “festive silk saree portraits” to get photorealistic results that look strikingly real. While this trend has gone viral for its creativity and entertainment value, cyber experts and the Jalandhar Rural Police have issued a strong warning. According to officials, the Gemini app’s terms and conditions allow Google to use uploaded images for AI training, which raises serious concerns around privacy, identity theft, and cyber fraud. Users may be unknowingly putting themselves at risk by sharing personal images on platforms that can repurpose data without explicit individual consent. Gemini AI saree trend reflects the cultural fascination with traditional attire combined with cutting-edge AI tools.

Why saree prompts are trending on Gemini AI

The saree trend reflects the cultural fascination with traditional attire combined with cutting-edge AI tools. By using prompts such as “woman in a Banarasi saree with festive jewellery,” or “modern saree drape for wedding reception,” users are creating hyper-realistic photos that appear like professional shoots. These AI saree portraits are being widely shared on Instagram and WhatsApp groups, making them one of the biggest viral trends of 2025.

Police advisory: Hidden risks behind the fun

Despite the excitement, police authorities are urging restraint. A senior woman officer from Jalandhar Rural Police explained in an advisory that while the saree photos may seem harmless, the Gemini app collects and uses uploaded images for AI training purposes. This means sensitive facial data could be stored, analysed, and potentially misused. Such practices may pave the way for cyber fraud, impersonation, and misuse of identity in digital crimes.

She added: “These figurines may look cute and fun, but users should remember they are giving away biometric data. In the wrong hands, it can lead to fraud and misuse. Be cautious before sharing personal pictures online.”

Should you use Gemini AI for saree photos?

Experts advise users to think carefully before engaging with AI photo apps. If you do want to try the saree photo trend, consider using non-personalised stock images instead of your real selfies. This way, you can enjoy the creativity without risking your identity.

The Gemini saree trend shows how fast AI-powered entertainment can spread, but it also highlights the urgent need for digital literacy and data privacy awareness. What looks like an innocent viral challenge may have long-term consequences if personal data falls into the wrong hands.