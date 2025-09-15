Nano Banana trend ranks Gemini app No.1 on…

Google's Gemini app has dethroned OpenAI’s ChatGPT to become the most popular free app in both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. The surge in downloads and popularity followed after Google rolled out the popular Nano Banana AI image editing feature that creates 3D-style portraits. The feature also became a popular trend across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Gemini app gains over 23 million new users after the Nano Banana feature.(Google )

According to reports, between August 26 to September 9, the Google Gemini app has gained over 23 million new users. In addition, the Nano Banana feature was used to create over 500 million images during the period, which is a huge number.

Google Gemini app ranking

As per recent findings, the Google Gemini app has been ranked the top free app in the App Store and Google Play Store. The popularity was reported after the rollout of the Nano Banana feature to the app, gaining a huge number of new users and AI image generation. This is very similar to how ChatGPT was popularised after its AI image generation feature, when users started converting images into Ghibli-style art.

Another factor which led to the popularity of was the free usage of the Nano Banana feature in the Gemini app, gaining greater traction and app downloads within 10 days. Currently, Gemini is offering its free-tier users to generate or edit up to 100 images per day. Whereas the Google AI Plan subscribers can generate up to 1000 images per day. If you also want to join the trend with the Nano Banana feature, here’s how you can create 3D figurine-style images.

How to use the Nano Banana feature in Gemini app

Open the Google Gemini app on your smartphone

Click on the image feature with has a banana emoji

Now, click on the plus icon, and upload an image

Write a prompt in the text highlighting to convert or transform the image into a 3D toy figurine

Now, Gemini will take a few seconds or minutes to generate the desired image

Once done, download or save the image to the device.

Mobile Finder: Google Pixel 10 LATEST specs, features, and price