e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane is the first high-ranking official to visit Nepal a year after the boundary dispute erupted between the two countries.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:50 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army Chief General MM Naravane being conferred honorary rank of General of Nepali Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, at a special ceremony in Kathmandu on Thursday.
Army Chief General MM Naravane being conferred honorary rank of General of Nepali Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, at a special ceremony in Kathmandu on Thursday.(PTI Photo)
         

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General MM Naravane, will hold a meeting with KP Sharma Oli, the Nepal’s Prime Minister who also holds the defence portfolio. The meeting is expected to focus on defence-related issues.

It is likely to take place around noon on Friday. The development assumes significance in the wake of the fact that Naravane is the first high-ranking official to visit Nepal a year after the boundary dispute erupted between the two countries.

According to people aware of the developments, General Naravane will go for a one-hour flight to Mount Everest and after returning from there, will visit the Nepal Army Staff College. His meeting with Oli will take place after that.

If the meeting goes well, Naravane’s visit is likely to be followed by a visit from foreign secretary Harsh Shringla to Nepal later this month. India could also participate in the meeting of the Joint Technical Level Boundary Committee.

The boundary dispute erupted after Kathmandu accused New Delhi of showing its part in a new map released in November last year. New Delhi had paused talks with the Himalayan nation’s communist government after its parliament cleared a new map in June this year that incorporates Indian territory near its border with China.

Over the last few months, the two neighbours softened their posture and attempted to reboot ties. In September, PM Oli decided to stop distribution of next school textbooks that had been published with the country’s revised political map.

Gen Naravane was, meanwhile, conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. He was honoured at a ceremony at the President’s official residence Shital Niwas in Kathmandu. General Naravane was also presented with a sword and scroll during the function.

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other Nepali and Indian officials were present at the function.

General Naravane then held a meeting with Nepal’s President and a banquet was held in the Indian Army chief’s honour in the evening.

General Naravane conveyed his gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and also discussed measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

India also gifted medical equipment including X-ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units and anaesthesia machines for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army.

Additional ventilators were also gifted to assist the Nepali Army in its fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

tags
top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In