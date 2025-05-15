Army chief Upendra Dwivedi visits forward areas in Baramulla, lauds role of soldiers in 'Operation Sindoor'

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward areas of the Dagger Division under the Chinar Corps in Baramulla on Thursday, where he met with troops involved in Operation Sindoor — India’s retaliatory strike against Pakistan-based terrorists following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward areas of the Dagger Division under the Chinar Corps in Srinagar on Thursday(X/@adgpi)

Sharing details of the visit, the Indian Army said, “Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward locations of the Dagger Division, Chinar Corps and interacted with All Ranks. Addressing the troops, he commended them for their valour, josh and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control during #OperationSindoor. He also lauded the role played by the troops in destruction of terror camps in PoJK. The Army chief emphasised the need for troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force.”

On Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, accompanied by the chiefs of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, met President Droupadi Murmu to brief her on the operation. The Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X: "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor."

It added, “The President commended the valour and dedication of the armed forces that made India's response to terrorism a sterling success.”

Earlier, top military leaders, including CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, addressed a gathering of veterans and strategic experts. They spoke about the success of India’s military operation and the synergy among the three services.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff posted on X: "Insights on the #TriServices synergy achieved through clearly stated strategic guidance, and the successful execution of new-age multi domain operations, with an exceptional degree of #JointnessAndIntegration, deliberated with Veterans and Think Tanks. @DefenceMinIndia @SethSanjayMP @MEAIndia @MIB_India @SpokespersonMoD."

On Tuesday, a senior officer from the Indian armed forces briefed foreign defence attaches on Operation Sindoor, describing it as a “successful conduct” that marked a shift in India-Pakistan dynamics. The briefing emphasised India's military dominance and resolve, noting that the operation set “new normals in India-Pakistan relations” through “new-age warfare”.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a retaliatory strike to dismantle terror infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

During the operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terror bases linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, resulting in the killing of over 100 terrorists.

Following the strikes on terror camps, Pakistan launched counteroffensives, which were effectively repelled by Indian forces. In response, India conducted further precision strikes on Pakistani military installations, continuing until the early hours of May 10.

Later that evening, both nations reached an understanding to cease all hostilities — including land, air, and naval actions — with immediate effect.