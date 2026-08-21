Gen Z thinks differently, but ‘that doesn’t make them wrong’: Ex-Army chief MM Naravane

Retired Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday asked people to understand and engage with the younger generation rather than dismissing their view. He said that Gen Z may have a different way of looking at things but that does not make them wrong.

Former Chief of Army Staff General M. M. Naravane (PTI)

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Speaking about Gen Z, Naravane, who came to limelight earlier this year after his unpublished memoir raised a debate in the Lok Sabha, said every generation evolves differently and that the older generation needs to understand what drives young people and channel their energy constructively.

“Each generation is different. In our generation, for example, you bought a car and lived with that car throughout your life," he told ANI. "That is no longer the philosophy now. Now you change cars every five years, does that mean you are a bad person? No, but that is the way, you know, things have evolved,” he said.

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Deep Dive How does Gen Z's approach differ from previous generations according to General Manoj Mukund Naravane? General Manoj Mukund Naravane highlighted that Gen Z has a different perspective shaped by evolving values, such as the tendency to frequently change cars, which reflects a broader change in lifestyle and priorities compared to previous generations. Why should older generations engage with Gen Z rather than dismiss their views? Naravane emphasized that older generations need to understand what drives Gen Z and engage constructively with their ideas, as dismissing them could overlook the positive intentions behind their actions aimed at societal improvement. What did the woman in the viral Ladakh video claim about her understanding of soldiers' sacrifices? The woman in the viral Ladakh video later apologized, stating that she respects the Indian Army and expressed regret over her earlier comments, acknowledging the sacrifice soldiers make, including the personal costs they endure while serving.

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“Similarly the new generation also has their own way of looking at various things, which may not always be in line with your thinking, but that doesn't make them wrong. So you have to understand what makes them tick and harness those energies,” he added.

Naravane said young people do not intend to harm the country and believe that their actions are aimed at bringing about positive change.

“They don't want harm to befall the country, they also think that what they are doing is for the betterment, for the good. So let's understand them rather than just scolding them. It is very easy to scold someone. They are our own children, and if there is something wrong in a child's thinking, it is our responsibility to help remove it. Otherwise, what are we elders for?” he said.

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Army takes swipe at ‘We are Gen Z’ threat

This came a day after several former Army commanders have backed soldiers after a viral video showed a woman arguing with security personnel at the Minimarg checkpoint in Kargil, Ladakh.

Former Army chief and Mizoram governor general VK Singh said criticism of the armed forces should be based on facts rather than emotion or sweeping allegations. He called the incident a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of soldiers and said disrespecting them was wrong.

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ALSO READ | Army veterans fume at woman's viral 'we're Gen Z' outburst in Ladakh: ‘Disrespecting soldiers is wrong’

Former Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon hit back at the woman’s claim that soldiers’ salaries are paid through taxpayers’ money, saying soldiers pay taxes themselves and guard the region at the risk of their lives. Lt Gen Satish Dua also criticised the remarks, saying they diminished the sacrifice of Army personnel.

The video, reportedly recorded on July 25, showed the woman protesting traffic restrictions at the checkpoint. She claimed tourists were being unfairly treated and said, “We are Gen Zs… we will not tolerate this nonsense.”

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The restrictions were reportedly imposed during the movement of the Defence Minister and Army chief along the Zojila-Gumri route.

She later apologised, and said, “I respect the Indian army so much. I could never dream that they would feel bad because of something that I said.”

Naravane's controversial memoir

Back in February, Naravane’s unpublished memoir Four Stars of Destiny led to a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to excerpts from its typescript while countering the BJP’s accusations about Congress’ patriotism.

Gandhi’s reference to “Chinese tanks in Doklam” led to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to intervene. This then led to a confrontation between the opposition and treasury benches. The House was later adjourned.

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ALSO READ | Who is Manoj Mukund Naravane? Ex-Indian Army chief at the centre of Rahul Gandhi vs Modi Government in Lok Sabha

Naravane served as the 27th Chief of Army Staff from December 2019 to April 2022, after succeeding General Bipin Rawat.

His memoir, which was slated for publication by Penguin, has remained unpublished pending government clearance. Excerpts from the manuscript were leaked and published by several outlets in December 2023, while pre-orders were briefly listed online.

The book reportedly covers Naravane’s four-decade military career, including his experiences with China, the Galwan crisis, cross-border firing with Pakistan and his tenure as Army chief.

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