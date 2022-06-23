Gender Responsive Governance: NCW launches workshop to train women MLAs

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday launched the Workshop on Gender Responsive Governance for the elected women representatives under ‘She Is A Changemaker’ project. The three-day workshop has been organised with an aim to train women MLAs on gender-responsive governance in different sessions.

“The three-day workshop has been organised in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with Lal Bahadur National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and the Nation Gender and Child centre of LBSNAA from 22nd to 24th June, 2022,” the Union women and child development ministry said in a statement.

The event was inaugurated by the governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel. Giving real-life experience, she explained the importance of discipline in the life of a public representative during her inaugural address.

A total of 29 participants from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have taken part in the workshop that will be conducted in different sessions such as ‘overview on gender-based violence with a special focus on trafficking of women and adolescents’, ‘effective leadership’, gender sensitive and inclusive communication’ and ‘emotional intelligence’.

‘She Is A Changemaker’ project is NCW’s national capacity building programme to improve the leadership skills of women representatives. The commission has organised 49 training batches and trained 1,700 women representatives of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies in eight states.