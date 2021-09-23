General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall lauds India's drone policy, says meeting with PM Modi outstanding

The chief executive officer of General Atomics, Vivek Lall on Thursday said that he discussed technology and the potential that India has as an investment destination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met with the heads of major companies in the US.

Commenting that he had an “outstanding meeting” with Modi, Lall said that the two also discussed the confidence in policy reforms that are being implemented in India and the “great potential that India has from an investment perspective".

Following the meeting, Modi said that he also discussed the “paradigm shift” in India’s new drone policy during the meeting. “Drone is an upcoming sector in India and it is of particular interest to the youth. Interacted with Mr Vivek Lall of @GeneralAtomics Global Corporation and spoke about how India is ushering a paradigm shift in drones policy, seen in our PLI scheme and reform measures,” Modi said in a tweet.

“It was an outstanding meeting. We spoke about technology and the confidence in the policy reforms that are coming in India and the great potential that India has from an investment perspective,“ news agency ANI quoted the CEO as saying.

Further, Lall also said that US companies viewed India as a very promising investment destination. “There are a lot of potential areas of collaboration that we are in discussions with. I think, US companies and many of my colleagues in US companies see India as a very promising destination,” he said. He also said that the policies and reforms that have been implemented by the countries could benefit each other and also termed it a “sustainable model.”

When asked about India’s new drone policy, he lauded them saying that the policy would enable investments in India. “These are very laudable policies, prescriptions and reforms that the PM and the government have taken. I think that will certainly catalyse a lot of interest and investments in India,” he said. The meeting gains significance, especially in terms of drone technology, as India is planning to acquire predator drones from the US for the Indian Navy. Apart from Lall, Modi also met with the CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone and First Solar.