General Rawat’s daughters immerse parents’ ashes in Haridwar’s Ganga

A day after the cremation took place in Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga River in Haridwar on Sunday.

A host of Army officials, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand assembly speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal, state cabinet ministers Swami Yatishwaranand, Dhan Singh Rawat, Haridwar Mayor Anita Sharma, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain, and a large number of people including saints and former Army service personnel were present to pay tribute at the Ganga ghat.

General Rawat’s daughters, Kritika and Tarini immersed the ashes at the VIP Ganga Ghat opposite Har-Ki-Pauri. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also met them at the Ghat.

Local priests performed the rituals with chanting of hymns as people gathered in large numbers at the VIP ghat and adjacent NH-58 highway.

Former army service personnel and young men raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Hail Mother India)’, “Bipin Rawat Amar Rahe”, (May Bipin Rawat’s legacy remain for eternity) and paid tribute to the senior most Army officer who hailed from Saina village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

Union Minister of State Defence and Tourism highlighted the contribution of Gen Bipin Rawat as Army chief, CDS and his close association with Uttarakhand.

“Had met Gen Bipin Rawat on November 9 last month on the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day. It is an immense loss to the country and we pray for peace for the departed soul,” said MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Priests Pt Aditya and Pt Abhinav Vashistha performed the immersion related rituals at the Ganga ghat.