Genetic training centre to be set up in Pune

A fully equipped government training centre would be started in Pune wherein all students can receive hands-on training in the latest molecular, cytogenetic and biochemical techniques. The centre would be set up in collaboration with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Genetic testing is an important tool for modern-day clinicians. It can provide a definitive diagnosis, as well as help, predict the likelihood of developing a particular disease before symptoms even appear. It can tell if a baby is carrying a hereditary disorder and sometimes it can give information as to whether some treatments will work before a patient starts therapy. It is a great tool for checking someone’s predisposition to disease and deciding the course of treatment for certain cancers.

The centre would be a state-of-the-art facility with the latest genetic diagnostic tests available. It will house a molecular testing lab, a biochemical genetics lab and a cytogenetic lab.

The diagnostic lab will encompass a broad range of laboratory tests to analyse DNA, RNA, chromosomes, proteins, and certain metabolites using biochemical, cytogenetic, or molecular methods or a combination of these methods. It would also provide carrier screening tests; prenatal diagnosis; new born screening; testing for late-onset disorders like cancer risks, Huntington’s disease; pharmacogenomic testing and many more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The centre will provide a unique learning experience for students from medical as well as all other biological sciences. The one-year fellowship course in genetic diagnostics for clinicians is available for all medical MD/MS, MD/MS Ayurved, MD homoeopathy, MD Unani clinical speciality.

A six-month certificate course in genetic diagnostics will be provided for students who have completed MSc. in life sciences; BTech (life sciences), B.Pharm, BAMS, BHMS, BDS, BUMS, BSc. PMT + one-year experience in Lab services. They will have an entrance exam and should get a minimum score of 50%. The capacity for this course will be 20 students. They will be trained in all diagnostic techniques and will learn to perform various functions in the lab including sample collection, preparing and performing routine lab work, record maintenance etc. The course will enable them to become a member of a health care team with capabilities to collect, analyse, synthesize and communicate health data appropriately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}