Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine, GEMCOVAC®-OM, launched

New Delhi:

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (I/C) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh at an event to launch the GEMCOVAC-OM Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine for COVID-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_24_2023_000111B) (PTI)

A booster vaccine targeted at the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals was launched by earth sciences minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

The vaccine is the country’s first indigenously made coronavirus vaccine that uses the mRNA method, albeit in a different manner than the globally known shots by Pfizer and Moderna. The makers are yet to release efficacy data for the vaccine but have previously said an older version of it, which underwent clinical trials, did not lead to any lower immune response than other doses approved in the country.

“I take great pride in the department of biotechnology (DBT) fulfilling its mission yet again, enabling technology driven entrepreneurship through creating this indigenous mRNA-platform technology,” Singh said.

The vaccine, branded as Gemcovac, was developed with funding from DBT and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The company received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Control General of India earlier in the week.

DBT helped Gennova’s mRNA-based vaccine from proof of concept till the first phase of clinical trials. mRNA technology allows for faster development and scale-up of vaccine production.

Gemcovac does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines, making it easier for distribution across India. It is delivered under the skin through a needle-free injection device.

“When administered intradermally in participants as a booster, it generated significantly higher immune responses,” the DBT said. “The clinical outcome demonstrates the need for variant-specific vaccines for desired immune response.”

Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant, research institutions have been working on variant-specific vaccines, bivalent vaccines and variant-proof vaccines that are expected to be more effective in building immunity against newer strains.

British authorities last year cleared a Moderna dose that the company adapted to create immunity against the Omicron variant, which was the first redesigned Covid vaccine. Other companies with approved doses for Covid-19 have also shown progress on updated Covid vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novavax.

“Steady investments made by the government of India has created a strong entrepreneurship as well as startup ecosystem, which had actually facilitated our response against the mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the earth sciences minister said.

