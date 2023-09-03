‘Genocidal call, Sanatana Virodh’: BJP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday slammed the opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ saying that this is nothing less than a genocidal call and it's the long pattern of “Sanatana Virodh”. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (ANI File)

Read here: Congress MP defends Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'eradicate Sanatana' remarks: ‘Mischievous spin’

"The so called INDIA Alliance has shown its true face of Bharat Virodhi and Hindu Virodhi. DMK leader Stalin made a statement comparing sanatna dharam with diseases and has also said that it should be terminated, is nothing less than a genocidal call and it has been supported by Karti Chidambaram of the Congress. This clearly shows the mindset of the alliance," Poonawalla told news agency ANI.

Recalling other remarks by opposition parties leaders, Poonawalla said there is a long history of Santana Virodh by the opposition parties as Congress doubting the existence of Lord Ram, Samajwadi Party calling Hindu religion a dhoka (fraud). "The question is this ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ or is this ‘nafrat ke bhaijaan’?" he asked.

He further took a dig at Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for not responding to Stalin's remarks. "Uddhav Thackeray and members of this so-called alliance should tell us is this the manner in which Judega Bharat by calling termination of that religion in which 80% people have faith?" the BJP leader said.

Read here: Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark sparks row, says ‘ready’ for legal challenge

Meanwhile, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the Tamil Nadu minister saying that ‘Sanatana’ is eternal and nothing is going to happen with these political remarks. "The reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out. Just a few days ago, we organised Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Lord Vishwanath is commemorated in every village in Tamil Nadu. Sanatana is eternal, nothing is going to happen with these political remarks," he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday sparked a major controversy saying “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed.”

“Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona, we have to eradicate this that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated,” he added.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defended the Tamil Nadu minister's remarks, saying it's a mischievous spin to term it a call for genocide.