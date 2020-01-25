e-paper
Home / India News / German couple assaulted by drunk men in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

German couple assaulted by drunk men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
(HT File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

A couple from Germany was attacked and harassed by three drunk men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district while they were on their way to Rishikesh in the neighbouring Uttarakhand.

Timothy Benjamin Hatton, from Fliederweg in Germany, and his Turkish wife Duyga Keskin Hatton, who are touring India in their private caravan, lodged a complaint with the Madiyahu police station.

The complaint was filed on January 16 and the first information report or FIR was registered on Thursday evening.

Police have nabbed two of the assailants while one is still at large.

“The two of the assailants, Nitin Yadav and Ramashankar Yadav, who hail from Jaunpur have been arrested. The hunt to nab the third assailant Sachin Yadav is still on,” Jaunpur’s superintendent of police, Ashok Kumar, said.

“However, we are yet to finalise the sections under which they will be booked,” Kumar said.

Police said the Hattons were attacked near Singarpur village by the three men in a motorcycle as they were going to Rishikesh from Varanasi. They have been vacationing in India since November last year.

Hatton said in his complaint that the men, who were chasing them, stopped their vehicle at around 8pm after they got stuck at the railway crossing near Singarpur village.

The men tried to barge inside their vehicle and made obscene gestures. They also hurled stones at their vehicle and tried to pull the couple out. They fled after some locals came to the couple’s help.

A Swiss couple was attacked in the state’s Fatehpur Sikri, 40km from Agra, in October 2017, triggering criticism.

Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz– both 24 – were chased by a group of four local boys, and hit with sticks and stones.

While Clerc suffered a skull fracture and nerve damage, Droz was left nursing a number of broken bones.

