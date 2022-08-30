German visas for Indian students may be late. Envoy explains how to deal with it

NEW DELHI: Indian students admitted to German universities are unlikely to get their visas on time to join the semester this year and the situation is expected to improve only by the end of this year, German ambassador Philipp Ackermann said on Tuesday.

Indian citizens, including thousands of students, have facing visa problems to travel to Western countries, including most European states and the US. These countries have received large numbers of visa applications in recent weeks following the easing of Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

Ackermann acknowledged that Germany is “very unhappy” about the situation and said: “It’s a big concern for us because we want the Indian citizens to get visas quickly and we know we can’t deliver in the way we want to right now.”

Germany is currently home to more than 30,000 Indian students and the number has been growing every year. However, some students enrolled in German universities are not expected to get their visas in time for the opening of semesters this year, he said.

“This is heartbreaking. It is very difficult for students but my advice to them is – go to the universities in Germany and say you will not make it in time and it is not your fault. It is the fault of the German embassy,” Ackermann said.

The German embassy and consulates are working to find solutions for the quick and smooth issuance of visas. “I think we are getting there. I think by the end of this year, we should be back to normal,” he said.

German authorities are also contacting universities to alert them about visa problems faced by foreign students. “This is a deficiency we are very well aware of and we want to heal that process as quickly as we can,” he added.

Ackermann also noted that about 10% to 15% of student visa applications are fraudulent, and that “some agents are very good at the falsification of documents”. The applications have to be screened thoroughly to ensure that only deserving students can get to Germany.

The German side has been overwhelmed by the “masses of visa applications” from Indians but is also happy about the growth in the number of travellers, Ackermann said. “We are very happy about the students because Indian students in Germany are doing great. Universities are happy to take them, they are excellent students,” he said.