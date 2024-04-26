Germany eases small arms sales to India

NEW DELHI: The German government has approved a request by India’s National Security Guard (NSG) to buy spares and accessories for the MP5 submachine guns, a key development as the European country earlier imposed restrictions on the sale of small arms along with their spares to ‘third countries’ including India, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The removal of restrictions for India will give the Indian military, para-military forces and state police forces another option for buying small arms (HT FILE PHOTO/Waseem Abdrabi)

“A huge exception has been made for India. This shows the importance Germany attaches to its partnership with India,” one of the officials said, asking not to be named.

NSG bought its MP5s, manufactured by the German company Heckler & Koch, before the sale restrictions were imposed around 15 years ago. ‘Third countries’ in this context refers to all nations except European Union member states, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries and NATO-equivalent countries (Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland).

The removal of restrictions for India will give the Indian military, para-military forces and state police forces another option for buying small arms, said another official. The navy’s marine commandos also use MP5s.

Some reports had earlier linked the restrictions to German concerns over the possible use of the weapons by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and human rights issues, but officials clarified that the restrictions were for all ‘third countries.’

The development comes at a time when Germany is looking at deepening its ties with India through a series of initiatives including strengthening cooperation to ensure a rules-based order in the oceans amid China’s carefully calculated power play for influence, identifying areas for space cooperation, enhanced military-to-military interactions and offering military platforms to India including submarines.

German fighter planes and transport aircraft will arrive in India in early August to participate in a mega exercise being hosted by the Indian Air Force, the officials said.

Tarang Shakti is expected to bring together 12 global air forces, with the focus being on improving interoperability, imbibing best practices from one another and boosting military cooperation among the participating countries. While Tarang Shakti will be the biggest multilateral exercise to be conducted in India, IAF has taken part in several such drills on foreign soil.

In October-end, German frigate Baden-Württemberg and combat support ship Frankfurt Am Main will make a port visit to Goa, the officials said. The two ships are on an Indo-Pacific deployment as part of Germany’s effort to contribute to the rules-based order in the region and strengthen ties with like-minded navies.

Germany’s ongoing military discussions with India relate to submarines and engines for India’s new light tank.

Last year, German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Indian shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Mumbai to bid for a ₹43,000-crore project to build six advanced submarines in India under the government’s strategic partnership model.

The project, called P-75 India, is one of the biggest Make in India programmes.

TKMS has offered India the advanced HDW Class 214 submarines. Germany is keen to take this forward as a government-to-government deal. Spin’s Navantia is also competing for the project.