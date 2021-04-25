Germany's Merkel extends support to India, says preparing 'urgent support' tackle Covid-19

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday expressed solidarity with India in the “common fight” against coronavirus pandemic and said Germany was “urgently preparing a mission of support” for the country battling the unprecedented surge in the cases of Covid-19. "To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that Covid-19 has again brought over your communities," Merkel said in a message, which was shared on Twitter by her spokesperson Steffen Seibert. "The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support,” she also said.

Many countries have said they will support India and expressed solidarity as the coronavirus disease cases and deaths continued to rise at a high rate. Earlier, Canada also extended support to the country to fight the deadly wave.

Canada’s minister of public services and procurement Anita Anand communicated its support to India and said it will provide PPE kits, ventilators and other essential items. “We will stand ready with PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators and any items that might be useful for the Government of India," Anand said during a press conference.

As India has been gasping for breath amid a huge crunch of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and essential medicines, it reported nearly 350,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The recovery rate of the country, which used to be one of the highest in the world, has slid to less than 85 per cent. The active caseload in the country stands at more than 2.6 million, as per the Union health ministry's data.

An American study last week projected that the daily deaths in the country can peak as high as more than 5000 by mid-May.