‘Get your DNA checked’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Adityanath over Babur-Sambhal analogy

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath's remark that the DNA of what happened in Ayodhya under Babur's rule, Sambhal and Bangladesh is the same, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister must get his DNA tested before making such remarks. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav(ANI file photo)

"I don't know how much science the chief minister knows and how much biology he has studied... But I want to request that he not talk about DNA," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The former UP CM said he would also get his DNA checked.

"Through you (media), and I am saying this with full responsibility, that he should not talk about DNA...and if he talks about DNA then we all want to get our DNA checked. The chief minister should also get his DNA checked... I want to get my DNA checked and the chief minister should also," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav said being a saint, Yogi Adityanath must refrain from using such language.

“This talk of DNA does not suit him (Adityanath). Being a saint, a yogi in saffron robes, this language should not be used and this talk about DNA should not be done,” he said.

What did Yogi Adityanath say?

Yogi Adityanath today drew a parallel between what Mughal emperor Babur's army did in Ayodhya and what is happening in Bangladesh and Sambhal.

"... 500 years ago, a general of Babur committed certain deeds in Ayodhya, similar acts in Sambhal, and what is happening today in Bangladesh... The nature and DNA of all three are the same," he said in Ayodhya.

He was referring to the targeting of Hindu people and monks in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country in August.

In Sambhal, four people were killed last month during a court-ordered survey of a mosque to find remnants of an alleged temple inside the premises.

