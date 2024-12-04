None will be allowed to spread chaos in Sambhal or any other district: Yogi Adityanath

No one will be allowed to spread chaos in Sambhal or any other district, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials at a law and order review meeting on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to check street crimes and remove encroachments. (FILE PHOTO)

He also told the officials that not a single troublemaker should escape in Sambhal.

“Whether it’s Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Aligarh, Sambhal, or any other district, no one will be allowed to spread chaos. Those involved in the recent incidents in Sambhal must face strict action. The cost of repairing damage to public property caused by the troublemakers should be recovered from them. Identify those responsible for creating unrest, put up their posters, seek public support, and conduct extensive search operations. No offender should escape,” the chief minister said at the meeting.

Along with focusing on curbing bigger incidents, he also directed officials to check street crimes such as snatchings and stunt biking. He also called for removal of encroachments and redressal of land disputes that often lead to major incidents like the Deoria and Sonbhadra killings.

“Issues of encroachment on public spaces are sensitive. Everyone must understand that roads are meant for movement and are not for storing building materials, creating private parking spaces, setting up shops, or for any unauthorized occupation. Such acts will not be tolerated,” he said.

He also asked officials to ensure nothing goes wrong on December 6, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

“December 6 marks the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Many organizations will express their gratitude to him through processions and gatherings. However, some disruptive elements may try to disturb the peace. Considering the sensitivity of the date, all districts must ensure comprehensive arrangements. Implement the sector system and ensure no untoward incidents occur anywhere,” Adityanath said.

Noting that December 25 will be observed as ‘Good Governance Day’ to celebrate the centenary birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said the day also coincides with Christmas, and shortly after, there will be New Year’s Eve on December 31 and January 1.

“Ensure that celebrations remain peaceful, with no law-and-order issues. Encourage joyful celebrations, but also ensure respect for everyone’s beliefs and maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony,” he said.

“At places of worship or during musical events, sound levels should not exceed prescribed limits, and loudspeakers/DJs must not operate beyond permitted hours. Excessive noise is a significant issue for the elderly, patients, and students. While strict action has been taken in the past, another round of inspections should be conducted. Any violations should be addressed immediately, including the removal of unauthorized loudspeakers,” he added.

For smooth conduct of the Mahakumbh-2025, coordination by various departments and districts was important, he said.

“The Prayagraj Mahakumbh is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26 next year. This globally renowned festival, rooted in faith and devotion, must be conducted peacefully,” he said.

“This year, 40-45 crore pilgrims and tourists are expected to visit Prayagraj. Many of them are likely to also travel to Ayodhya, Vindhyadham, Kashi, and Mathura. Districts associated with these destinations must complete all necessary preparations on time, keeping this influx in mind,” he added.

The chief minister took feedback on Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas, IGRS helpline and Thana Diwas.

Officials were told to expedite the distribution of blankets as funds for the same have been released and to ensure none sleeps hungry in the state.

“Verify details of those using night shelters,” he said.

He told officials to work on checking stubble burning and monitoring of all projects over ₹5 crore. The chief minister asked officials to ensure road safety and the smooth flow of traffic in cities.