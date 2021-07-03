Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Getting Covid-19 vaccine at a private centre? All you need to know

If you are getting vaccinated at housing societies where the vaccine is to be supplied from a private hospital, check if the private hospital is registered on Co-Win.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Health workers inoculate people with a dose of the Sputnik vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in New Delhi.(AFP)

As India's vaccination drive against Covid is going on at full throttle, private hospitals too are now vaccinating people. The government has imposed a price cap as well as a dose cap for private hospitals, which has come into effect from July 1. Private hospitals have a quota of 25 per cent vaccine of the total vaccines produced by the manufacturers after the Centre procures the 75% of it.

Several cases of fake vaccination have been reported in the recent past from Mumbai and Kolkata. Here is a checklist if you are getting vaccinated at a private hospital.

1. Prior registration on Co-Win is not mandatory for private hospitals as the government has allowed private hospitals to accept on-spot registration.

2. But registration on Co-Win is mandatory before the administration of the vaccine.

3. For vaccination availability in any nearby private hospital, one can check the Co-Win site as private hospitals have to register on Co-Win.

4. Beneficiaries will receive a message soon after the administration of the 1st dose. The fake vaccine cases were detected as the beneficiaries did not receive any SMS.

5. Private hospitals can't charge more than 780 for one dose of Covishield, 1,145 for one dose of Sputnik V and 1,410 for one dose of Covaxin.

6. If you are getting vaccinated at housing societies where the vaccine is to be supplied from a private hospital, check if the private hospital is registered on Co-Win.

7. To verify the vaccine certificate, go to verify.cowin.gov.in and scan the QR code of the vaccination certificate on this site. If the certificate is not genuine, a 'certificate invalid' message will be displayed.

