Getting Covid-19 vaccine at a private centre? All you need to know

As India's vaccination drive against Covid is going on at full throttle, private hospitals too are now vaccinating people. The government has imposed a price cap as well as a dose cap for private hospitals, which has come into effect from July 1. Private hospitals have a quota of 25 per cent vaccine of the total vaccines produced by the manufacturers after the Centre procures the 75% of it.

Several cases of fake vaccination have been reported in the recent past from Mumbai and Kolkata. Here is a checklist if you are getting vaccinated at a private hospital.

1. Prior registration on Co-Win is not mandatory for private hospitals as the government has allowed private hospitals to accept on-spot registration.

2. But registration on Co-Win is mandatory before the administration of the vaccine.

3. For vaccination availability in any nearby private hospital, one can check the Co-Win site as private hospitals have to register on Co-Win.

4. Beneficiaries will receive a message soon after the administration of the 1st dose. The fake vaccine cases were detected as the beneficiaries did not receive any SMS.

5. Private hospitals can't charge more than ₹780 for one dose of Covishield, ₹1,145 for one dose of Sputnik V and ₹1,410 for one dose of Covaxin.

6. If you are getting vaccinated at housing societies where the vaccine is to be supplied from a private hospital, check if the private hospital is registered on Co-Win.

7. To verify the vaccine certificate, go to verify.cowin.gov.in and scan the QR code of the vaccination certificate on this site. If the certificate is not genuine, a 'certificate invalid' message will be displayed.