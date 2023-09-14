Ghamandiya alliance wants to destroy Sanatana Dharma’: PM Modi's fresh dig at INDIA bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a fresh dig at the opposition's INDIA alliance by calling it a “Ghamandiya” (arrogant) alliance and saying that they “want to destroy Sanatana Dharma”. This comes amid the controversy following Tamil Nadu chief minister's son Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark about eradicating ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PIB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Everyone should be alert. By removing ‘Sanatana', these people want to push us thousands of years back,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh where he laid the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹50,700 crore in the state.

Also read: The slippery slope of Sanatana Dharma

He added, “The Ghamandiya alliance met in Mumbai recently. This INDI alliance neither has any policies or issues nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma, which they want to destroy.”

Udhayanidhi's remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Last month, Udhayanidhi Stalin invoked a controversy after he compared the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ with diseases like dengue and malaria and said it should not be merely opposed but "eradicated".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he said.

An FIR was also registered against him and Congress leader Priyank Kharge for “hurting religious sentiments” under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PM Modi's dig at Congress

Meanwhile, PM Modi also took a dig at the Congress party claiming that it left the state of Madhya Pradesh and its people “high and dry” during its rule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The party (Congress), which ruled this state for decades, left it high and dry and a laggard economically when compared to other states. People from previous generations would remember how the Congress left the state's Bundelkhand region in desperate need of water, electricity, and roads,” the PM said.

He added, “Today, under the BJP rule, new roads have been built in every village and electricity has been provided to every household. I am convinced that Madhya Pradesh will touch new heights when it comes to industrialisation in the coming days.”

(With inputs from agencies)