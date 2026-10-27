Ghaziabad: 25-year-old arrested for murdering commuter over road rage

The police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man who, on October 8, allegedly stabbed to death a 31-year-old commuter following a fight over a road rage incident in Muradnagar, police officials said.

The police said the injured man took help from men on a bike, and they dropped him home nearby. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT))

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The officials identified the victim as Jalalpur resident Himanshu Chaudhary, 32, who was on a scooty and was headed home from his factory. The arrested suspect was identified as a 25-year-old man from nearby Noorganj Mohalla.

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What happened?

The two areas are close to each other, and the incident happened on the main Jalalabad Road around 7:30 pm on October 8.

“Chaudhary was returning home on his scooty while the suspect man was on a bike coming from the opposite direction. Midway, the handles of their two-wheelers touched each other, and they got disbalanced. There was a verbal altercation, and the victim headed home. After going ahead about 50 metres, the victim returned, and a fight started with the suspect. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him brutally and fled,” Sunil Kumar, ACP of Muradnagar/Masuri circle, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} The police said the injured man took help from men on a bike, and they dropped him home nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said the injured man took help from men on a bike, and they dropped him home nearby. {{/usCountry}}

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“His family rushed him to a hospital for treatment, but he succumbed several hours later the same night. His family gave a police complaint against the unidentified person, and an FIR for murder (BNS 103(1)) was registered the next day. Several police teams scanned over 100 CCTVs in order to get clues to the incident. Luckily for police, the suspect left behind a small bag near the incident site. This bag contained some documents, which finally led police to trace him. His identity was also established with the help of CCTV footage of the incident site,” ACP added.

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DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT that “the incident unfolded when the two two-wheelers brushed against each other on the road, but it triggered a fight and eventually led to the murder. It was a blind murder case, but police teams worked round-the-clock to trace the suspect. He was arrested from Muradnagar.”