Aligarh road rage case: Accused driver arrested

The absconding driver in the Aligarh road rage case was arrested by Aligarh police on Friday. The man arrested is the nephew of Devraj Singh, the owner of the car, who is former district president of BJP. The accused was presented before an Aligarh court on Friday and sent to jail. For representation only (Sourced)

Aligarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun informed about the arrest of the accused on Friday. He said that the man was driving an Audi which initially hit two people on a motorcycle on Tuesday night and then ran the car over on one of the injured, causing his death.

A case was registered on Wednesday at Banna Devi police station of Aligarh under various sections of BNS including Section 103 (1) for murder and 109 (1) for attempt to murder beside section 352 (provoking breach of peace) and 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation).

“The driver ran the car over one of the injured lying on the road and caused his death. The deceased was identified as Manoj, while the injured was Kanhiyya, both residents of Aligarh,” said the SSP.

“A complaint was received from the aggrieved and CCTV footage was examined and it was found that the white Audi car was owned by Devraj Singh, a resident of Aligarh. On being questioned, the owner of the car said that it was driven by his driver at the time of the incident,” said the SSP.

“Aligarh police interrogated the driver and cross-checked with evidence available and it was found that the driver detained by police was innocent and was at home when the incident took place, and thus had no role in the accident,” Jadaun said .

“Further, police investigation revealed that the actual driver of white Audi car was Vikrant, the nephew of Devraj Singh. Accused Vikrant was arrested and was presented before the court in Aligarh on Friday and sent to judicial custody,” said the SSP.