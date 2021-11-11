Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ghulam Nabi Azad disagrees with Khurshid's comparison of Hindutva with jihadist Islam, calls it ‘exaggeration’

Salman Khurshid’s new book titled ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya’ sparked controversy after a paragraph comparing Hindutva and jihadist Islam of ISIS and Boko Haram was shared on social media.
Senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called the comparison, made by his party colleague Salman Khurshid, between “robust version” of Hindutva and jihadist Islam of ISIS and Boko Haram “factually wrong and exaggeration”. Salman Khurshid’s new book titled Sunrise over Ayodhya sparked controversy after a paragraph making such a comparison was shared on social media.

In his book on Ayodhya verdict, the former Union minister has opined that classical Hinduism was being pushed aside by a “robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.” ISIS and Boko Haram are the dreaded terrorist groups that aim to establish a Caliphate and impose their harsher interpretation of Sharia law.

"We may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology but comparing it with ISIS and jihadist Islam is factually wrong and exaggeration," ANI quoted Ghulam Nabi Azad as saying.

Like no one killed Jessica, nobody demolished Babri Masjid: Chidambaram at Salman Khurshid's book launch event

Two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints with the Delhi Police against Salman Khurshid for allegedly defaming Hindutva. One of the lawyers, Vivek Garg, said in the complaint that the comparison “reflects the true mindset of Congress as they try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus.” Another complaint called the statement “quite aggravating and defamatory” for the whole Hindu community.

Speaking at the book launch on Wednesday, Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the developments after the Ayodhya verdict took a “predictable course” as all accused were acquitted “within a year or so.”

“So like no one killed Jessica, nobody demolished Babri Masjid," he added.

