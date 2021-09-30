Ghulam Nabi Azad seeks CWC meet amid ‘mass exodus’

Congressmen who in 2019 wrote to interim party president Sonia Gandhi seeking a change in how the party functions have again spoken out following the crisis in the party in Punjab and the exit of a senior leader from its Goa unit.

One of the leaders of the so-called G-23 (group of 23), Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the Punjab and Goa situation as well as the “mass exodus” in the organization.

Another senior member of G-23, Kapil Sibal, demanded “open dialogue” and introspection, questioning the lack of clarity in the decision-making process. He emphasised that the grouping was made not made up yes men: “We are G23 but not ‘ji huzoor (yes, lordship) 23’.” “We don’t have a president. So, who’s taking the decisions? We all know and yet we don’t know. We want a CWC meeting for a dialogue to take place,” he said.

And still another, Manish Tewari, said the Punjab situation was “mishandled” and the state required “stability”. On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Siddhu, who was backed by both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Punjab Congress Committee chief, resigned barely two months into the job, miffed at not having his way with senior administrative appointments made by the new chief minister, and also the composition of the cabinet. Sidhu and the Gandhis were behind the resignation of the state’s former chief minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh.

According to party functionaries familiar with the matter, Azad wrote to Sonia Gandhi on behalf of G 23 asking for a CWC meeting in the light of “developments in Punjab and Goa” that are “disappointing” . He suggested that the CWC be called to also look into the issue of mass exodus from the party.

A senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity that a CWC meeting will be called soon and all issues would be discussed threadbare.

Sibal announced that the G-23 leaders do not plan to exit the party. “People close to them have left them. But those who are not considered close, are with them,” he said pointedly, referring to the exits of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev and Jitin Prasada. Scindia and Dev were considered close to Rahul Gandhi, but were pushed to leave the party. They are now Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP and TMC respectively; Scindia is also the union minister for civil aviation.

Tewari joined the critical chorus on Twitter. “I would be dishonest if I say that the situation was not completely mishandled. Suffice to say, whatever Capt Amarinder had said has come true. What Punjab needed at this time needed stability &unfortunately those who were in charge of state did not have a clue.”

Sibal pledged loyalty to the party and said he “condemns” those who left Congress. “But we also need to ask ourselves -- we might have faults,” he added.

Congress workers protested Sibal’s comments outside his house later evening and his party colleague Ajay Maken criticised him in comments to news agency ANI, saying it was Sonia Gandhi who had made him (Sibal) a minister (when the UPA was in power). “Want to tell Mr Sibal and others that they should not degrade the organisation that gave them their identity.”