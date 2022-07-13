Gift voucher scam: Fraudsters create fake accounts of Assam minister, officials

A minister of cabinet rank in the Assam government, including the state police chief and two senior bureaucrats, are among the latest high-profile people to fall prey to online scamsters after unidentified fraudsters created fake WhatsApp accounts in their names to dupe officials and their acquaintances.

On Monday, Assam’s industry, commerce, public enterprise and cultural affairs minister Bimal Borah lodged an FIR with the police after it was found that someone created a WhatsApp account with his name and photograph to send messages to people and dupe them.

“Messages were being sent to some officials from departments placed under me asking them to transfer money by purchasing some gift vouchers. Thankfully, no one sent any money and the matter was brought to my notice. I have asked the police to investigate and trace the criminals,” Borah said.

According to the probe, the officials were instructed via messages to arrange gift cards in less than an hour stating that it was urgent and he (the minister was requesting them as he was busy in meetings and doesn’t have his credit/debit cards with him) would reimburse the amounts paid by the officials by the end of the day.

On Tuesday, a day after Borah lodged an FIR, deputy commissioners of Kamrup (metro) district Pallav Gopal Jha and Barpeta district Tej Prasad Bhushal also filed complaints with the police alleging that fraudsters created fake WhatsApp accounts in their names and were sending messages to officials seeking money.

Following these incidents, the Assam Police on Wednesday warned people of such activities and asked them to refrain from sharing their personal details.

“Citizens are requested to be extremely careful while interacting with WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers that use a picture of someone you know. It’s most likely to be a scam. Immediately report such messages and block the numbers,” the warning read.

Based on the FIRs, cybercrime units of Assam Police have started their investigations.

In April this year, the crime investigation department (CID) of Assam Police started probing a fake account that used the photo of state director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to send messages to various people demanding money.

“These are not cases of hacking, but of impersonation. We are in touch with WhatsApp authorities to find out who all are responsible for such acts,” DGP Mahanta told a local TV channel.

