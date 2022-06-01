Gift voucher scam: FIR lodged against person posing as Chandigarh DGP
Gift voucher scam:
With more people getting fraudulent WhatsApp messages from a person posing as Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan, police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused on Tuesday.
District attorney Rajinder Singh complained to the police that someone claiming to be DGP Ranjan contacted him via Whatsapp for Amazon gift vouchers. Sources said a female DSP in Chandigarh also received similar messages.
On Singh’s complaint, a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating ), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 19 police station.
On May 28, the DGP, through Twitter, had urged the public to report to police any demand for gift vouchers by someone using his picture and name on WhatsApp.
Sources said since the fraud bid first came to fore over the past week, the phone number was traced to a labourer in Uttar Pradesh, but has remained switched off, hindering any arrest.
Apart from the DGP, the cyber cell of Chandigarh Police is probing six more such complaints, where fraudsters tried to get gift vouchers by using pictures of notable people on WhatsApp.
Prominent among these cases was the use of pictures of PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, a Punjab and Haryana high court judge, principal secretary to the Punjab governor and the head of a Panjab University department. Similar attempts were also made using the pictures of a senior female doctor at GMCH, Sector 32, and a professor at a private university in Mohali.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics