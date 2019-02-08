Gir reserve to get hospital and ambulances for Asiatic lions

The Gir National Park in Gujarat will get dedicated ambulances and veterinary hospitals to treat injured and sick lions as part of the Asiatic Lion Conservation Project, launched by the Union environment ministry on Friday, officials said.

Last year, out of the 39 lions that tested positive for canine distemper — a viral disease — 24 succumbed to the infection.

The Centre will spend Rs 98 crore over three years for the implementation of the project, with the Gujarat government contributing another Rs 250 crore. The Centre has released Rs 17 crore for the first year. Additional chief secretary, Gujarat, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, said the number of lions in Gir and the Greater Gir Region — a bigger area comprising Girnar, Pani and Mitiyala sanctuaries — has improved over the years.

There are around 600 lions at present, compared to 523 assessed during the lion census in 2015.

“We will spend Rs 80 crore on a hospital and ambulances for our lions,” he said.

The Greater Gir Region will be divided into various zones and they will be managed according to various “zone plans and theme plans”, the project brief said.

Vaccination of livestock, control of cats and dogs in lion habitat, identification of wildlife corridors, improvement of habitat, legal aid, wildlife forensic systems and offering attractive relocation packages to Maldhari (a pastoral community) and other communities are the highlights of the project.

“I think a conservation plan was much needed because lions are now there outside the sanctuary area as well. Their population has been on the rise. Since lions are going out, measures are needed to reduce conflict and prevent infections. Anti-poaching measures are also important,” said Diwakar Sharma, director, monitoring and evaluation at WWF India. “Any relocation of Maldharis or other tribes should be congenial and of value to the community since they have also been playing a role in conservation of lions.”

He added that similar rescue vans and veterinary doctors have already been deployed in tiger zones of the country.

