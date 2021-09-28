Home / India News / 8-year-old girl hacked to death in Maharashtra, attacker held
A 42-year old man hacked a minor girl to death in Maharashtra’s Palghar district . (Shutterstock Image)
8-year-old girl hacked to death in Maharashtra, attacker held

Maharashtra Police said Bhose was arrested under Indian Penal Code’s sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and his sickle was seized
By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:26 AM IST

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he allegedly hacked an eight-year-old girl with a sickle and wounded a passer-by who tried to save her at Ranshet in Maharashtra’s Palgarh district, police said. Ratnakar Bhose, the alleged attacker, fled to a thick jungle after killing the girl and wounding Vilas Dolade. The police traced him in the jungle after scouring the forested area throughout the night.

Dashrath Patil, a local police officer, said Bhose had an enmity with the girl’s parents. “We arrested Bhose under Indian Penal Code’s sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and have seized the sickle...,” said Patil. He added they will produce Bhose in a Dahanu court on Tuesday.

Patil said the girl’s post-mortem report was awaited. “We will take a statement from the injured person as soon as he is able to communicate with us... he is being treated for his grievous wounds,” said Patil.

