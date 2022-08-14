Girl’s body found in Haridwar, hate crime suspected: Police

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her family members and her body was thrown in the Ganga river in Haridwar, in a case of suspected hate crime, police said on Sunday. The girl’s father and brother have been booked in connection with the case, an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the girl was missing since August 7. On August 9, her boyfriend, Monu Kumar, filed a kidnapping case against her family.

Based on the complaint, a search operation was launched and the girl’s body was found in a sack in the river.

“The boy and girl belong to the same village and gotra. The girl’s parents came to know about their relationship and were against it,” said senior sub-inspector Ankur Sharma, quoting the complaint.

The victim’s family is on the run but her father, Madan, and brother, Ravi, have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code ,in connection with the case, the SSI added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}