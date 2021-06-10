'Girls should not use mobile because...': UP women commission member's comment sparks row

A video of a member of Uttar Pradesh state women commission Meena Kumari blaming mobile phones for rape is doing rounds on microblogging site Twitter. In the video, Kumari can be seen responding to a question about rising rape cases in the state as she attributed the rise in crime against women to the overall degeneration of values, including the increased use of mobile phones.

"Girls should always be under strict vigilance. It should be checked where they are going and with whom," Kumari was seen in the video, shared by the national convener of the Congress, Ruchira Chaturvedi, as saying. "They should not be given mobile phones. They talk on the phone and later elope for marriage," she added.

"In response to a Question abt rising rape cases, Meena Kumari, Member, UP Women Commission said. “Girls should not be given mobile phones. They talk on phone & later elope for marriage" So after Chowmein, jeans, now mobile phones are responsible for rape," Chaturvedi tweeted.

The video was also shared by the Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Swati Maliwal. Quoting the video, she called out Kumari and said "the reason for rape is such a bad mentality".

Also read: 18-yr-old, 8 minors held for gang raping Class-5 girl in Rewari village

"No ma'am, phone in girl's hand is not a reason for rape. The reason for rape is such a bad mentality which increases the morale of the criminals. Prime Minister is requested to sensitize all the women's commissions, one day send them to see the working style of the Delhi Women's Commission, we teach them!" Maliwal's tweet, in Hindi, read.

The statement adds to the series of outrageous statements that have been spoken about rape and women's role in it. Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat alleged that ripped jeans worn by women are leading to the increasing rate of crime against women. A few years ago, Haryana's Khap leader Jitender Chattar was reported to have said chowmein leads to "hormonal imbalance, evoking an urge to indulge in (sexual) acts".