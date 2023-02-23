Giving ultimatum to Swara Bhasker: Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das; ‘...with 1,000 men’

Swara Bhasker's marriage with Samajwadi party leader Fahad Ahmad has opened a floodgate of debates and opinions veering towards hate speeches. The latest to this is Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das who gave an ultimatum to the Bollywood actor for marrying a Muslim. Raju Das also said Swara Bhasker should not have got married in the first place if she is an empowered woman. "But congratulations to her if she wants to spend nights with 1,000 men. Because she got married to a community where brothers and sisters get married and then do talaq, talaq, talaq," Raju Das said

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding drew sharp comments from Hindu and Muslim religious figures.

"Swara Bhasker has openly chanted Insha Allah and Bharat tere tukde honge. She got married to a person whom she addressed as 'bhai' 10 days ago and asked him to get married soon," Ayodhya Mahant said.

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi referred to the Shraddha Walker who was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala and said Swara Bhasker could face the same fate. "Probably, Swara Bhasker didn't pay attention to the news of how Shraddha's body was chopped into 35 pieces. She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too," Sadhvi Prachi said.

Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad has already reacted to the trolling because of the 'bhai' tweet and celebrated the fact that at least 'sanghis' accepted that a Hindu and a Muslim can be brother-sister. That birthday wish tweet from Swara to Fahad in which Swara addressed Fahad as 'bhai' and advised him to get married soon was a joke between a husband and a wife, Fahad explained.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad announced their marriage on February 16. They got married under the Special Marriage Act which allows Indians to marry a person belonging to another faith. Islamic scholars said the wedding is not legal under Islamic laws as Swara Bhasker has not accepted Islam.

