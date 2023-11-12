'Glad that India voted against Israeli settlements in Palestine', 18 abstained from UN resolution

India was one of the 145 countries that voted in favour of a UN resolution adopted on November 9 condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine. "Very glad that Republic of India voted in favour of the resolution. Israel's occupation of Palestine through settlers is ILLEGAL. Israel's apartheid must end NOW," Trinamool national spokesperson Saket Gokhale posted on X sharing the voting result. 18 countries abstained on the vote while seven countries including the US, Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Nauru voted against the resolution.

Israeli soldiers take position, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"By a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 7 against (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States) with 18 abstentions, the Committee approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/C.4/78/L.15). By its terms, the Assembly would condemn settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan and any activities involving the confiscation of land, the disruption of the livelihood of protected persons, the forced transfer of civilians and the annexation of land, whether de facto or through national legislation," the UN statement on the resolution said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, India abstained from voting on a UN resolution which sought a truce in Gaza as the resolution did not condemn Hamas. The resolution was proposed by Jordan and was adopted as 120 votes were in favour and 14 were against apart from 45 abstentions. While several opposition leaders condemned New Delhi's abstention on the issue, India explained that the terrorists must be condemned. India's abstention was guided by India's steadfast and consistent position on the issue, New Delhi explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail