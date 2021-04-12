'Glad to be back home': President Kovind returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan post surgery

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday thanked doctors and other medical staff at the two hospitals, where he was treated, as he returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan, almost two weeks after successful heart surgery. The President underwent a planned bypass procedure on March 30 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

"I have returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after my surgery. My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army’s RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home," President Kovind tweeted.

President Kovind was shifted to AIIMS a week before the procedure, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said on March 27. Before that, Kovind, 75, underwent a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) after he complained of chest discomfort.

“The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday," a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

"The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS,” the statement said.

President Kovind continued to perform his duties a day after hospitalisation as he gave his assent to a bill that accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inquired about the President's health after he was taken to the hospital. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi talked to the President's son. "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He inquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted. Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital after Kovind was taken there.