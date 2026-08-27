GLOF threat: Uttarakhand to install early warning systems at 13 high-risk lakes

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to install state-of-the-art sensors and early warning systems across vulnerable Himalayan glacial lakes to prevent flash floods and protect downstream communities, officials said on Thursday.

Vinay Ruhela, Vice-Chairman, State Advisory Committee, Disaster Management Department, and Lt Col Raghuvir Singh Bhandari (retd) held a review meeting with district magistrates here on Thursday

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Vinod Kumar Suman, secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, said the state has identified 13 glacial lakes as sensitive. “Surveys of four lakes have already been completed, while scientific assessments of the remaining lakes will be conducted in phases,” he said.

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Suman said an expert team will soon survey Saraswati Tal in Chamoli district and Kedartal in Uttarkashi district. “The surveys will assess the present condition of the lakes, water levels, changes in their size, surrounding terrain, potential hazard factors and the likely impact on downstream areas”, he said.

Deep Dive What are the early warning systems being installed in Uttarakhand for glacial lakes? Uttarakhand is installing state-of-the-art sensors and early warning systems at 13 identified high-risk glacial lakes to prevent flash floods and enhance safety for downstream communities. Why is there an increasing concern about glacial lakes in the Himalayas? Concerns about glacial lakes are rising due to their growing association with flash floods driven by climate change, the rapid melting of glaciers, and recent catastrophic events like the devastating floods in Nepal. How does the government plan to enhance disaster preparedness in Uttarakhand? The government aims to enhance disaster preparedness by identifying vulnerable areas, mapping affected zones, establishing evacuation routes, and improving communication networks alongside installing monitoring systems for glacial lakes.

The statement comes amid growing concerns over risks associated with glacial lakes and the potential impact of sudden changes in water levels on downstream settlements.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister stressed that efforts should go beyond monitoring and warning systems and include comprehensive risk-mitigation measures. Officials have been asked to identify vulnerable areas, map potentially affected zones, establish safe evacuation routes, strengthen communication networks and improve local warning mechanisms and relief and rescue preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister stressed that efforts should go beyond monitoring and warning systems and include comprehensive risk-mitigation measures. Officials have been asked to identify vulnerable areas, map potentially affected zones, establish safe evacuation routes, strengthen communication networks and improve local warning mechanisms and relief and rescue preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, Vinay Ruhela, Vice-Chairman, State Advisory Committee, Disaster Management Department, and Lt Col Raghuvir Singh Bhandari (retd) held a review meeting with district magistrates on disaster preparedness.

District magistrates were instructed to regularly monitor high-risk areas in their respective districts and report any unusual activity to higher authorities.

Suman said the government was developing an end-to-end response mechanism covering the entire chain from detection and warning to evacuation, relief and rescue. This would include continuous monitoring of sensitive lakes, installation of advanced sensors and warning equipment, real-time data collection, expansion of monitoring devices where required and alternative communication channels for emergency alerts.

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The state’s push aligns with the Centre’s ₹150-crore National GLOF Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP), approved in February 2025 for Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand, which focuses on remote-sensing data, community monitoring, and early warning dissemination.