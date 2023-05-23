Home / India News / ‘No definite timeline’: Go First on resumption of operations as crisis looms large

ByManjiri Chitre
May 23, 2023 07:44 PM IST

Go First on Tuesday informed the aviation regulator DGCA that they do not have any “definite timeline yet” on the resumption of operations.

Go First on Tuesday informed the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that they do not have any “definite timeline yet” on the resumption of operations, days after it was reported that the airline may begin its services by the end of May.

Go First (Representative Photo)
The airline - which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings - stopped flying on May 3. Soon after, the DGCA directed it to stop bookings till further orders.

However, on May 18, Go First on its website had said that all flights have been canceled till May 26 due to operational reasons. “A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly... as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly,” it said.

According to the cash-strapped airline, the financial woes are due to problems with engines from Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney. On the other hand, the engine maker said that the claims are “without merit”.

On Tuesday, the suspended board of Go First filed caveats before the Supreme Court against four aircraft lessors of the crisis-hit airline. The caveats have been filed by the Chairman of the suspended board of Go First Varun Berry.

Meanwhile, amid Go First's suspension of flights, other airlines surged the prices, especially on sectors like Delhi- Srinagar, Delhi- Pune, and Delhi- Leh - which were Go First’s best-selling routes. While the Centre asked other airlines to not raise fares to exorbitant levels, it said that they cannot restrict it either.

(With inputs from agencies)

