Goa: 5-year-old girl raped and murdered in Vasco

A five-year-old girl was raped and killed in the Vasco area of South Goa, said police on Saturday. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and rounded up 15-20 suspects who were allegedly present at the site where the crime occurred. A five-year-old girl was raped and killed in the Vasco area of South Goa, said police on Saturday. (File photo)

Sunita Sawant, superintendent of police (South Goa) shared details about the incident and revealed that post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault on the girl.

"The girl's dead body has been examined by the police surgeon, and a post-mortem has been conducted. The post-mortem has confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, after which she was murdered by strangling," Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We have rounded up nearly 15-20 labourers working in the building... Vasco Police has registered an offence on behalf of the state of sexual assault and murder under sections 376, 302 of the IPC, under the POCSO act, and also under the Goa Children Act... Rape and murder is confirmed due to strangulation," she added.

In a similar incident in February, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two of her schoolmates in UP's Gonda. The accused boys, aged eight and 10 were apprehended and an FIR was lodged after a complaint from the girl's family.

The girl studied at a private school in a village under the Dhanepur police station. She was raped by two boys of her school on Friday during the lunch break, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal had said.

The SP said that the girl informed her family about the incident after reaching home. The girl's family members then lodged a complaint with police and the FIR was registered against the two minor boys.

Police claimed that the accused boys had confessed about committing the crime after watching obscene videos.

(With inputs from news agencies)