Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to fly to US for treatment tomorrow morning

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar will travel to the US for treatment in the early hours on Wednesday, a top BJP leader said.

Parrikar, 62, was flown to Mumbai and admitted at Lilavati Hospital Monday evening for a check-up.

“The chief minister will fly to the USA tomorrow (Wednesday) by an early morning flight at 1.30 am for further treatment,” state BJP general secretary Sadanand Tanawade said.

A state government official too confirmed the development.

Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and discharged on February 22. On the same day he returned to Goa and presented the Budget in the assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was later admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered from dehydration.

Before leaving for Mumbai on Monday, Parrikar held a series of meetings, including one with senior state ministers.

A three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee of Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D’Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) was also formed to advise the administration in his absence.