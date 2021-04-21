Covid-19: Goa to enter 10pm-6am daily night curfew from tonight, announces CM Sawant

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced a series of restrictions in the state to curb the spread of fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including a night curfew which, Sawant said, will come into effect “immediately”.

“Night curfew imposed in Goa from 10pm to 6am from today. Essential services to be allowed during night curfew,” CM Sawant announced at press conference on Wednesday evening, a day after he met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi to apprise him on the pandemic situation in the state. After the meeting, the chief minister said he will announce a “further action plan” to tackle the pandemic on Wednesday.

Other restrictions, as announced by Sawant, include functioning of casinos, bars and cinema hall at 50% capacity only. “Exams for standards 10th and 12th postponed but municipal elections will go ahead as planned,” he added. As announced by the Goa State Election Commission (SEC) on March 30, five municipalities will go to polls on April 23, with counting of votes to take place on April 26.

Sawant also announced that 1,500 more people in Goa tested positive for the viral disease on Wednesday, the state’s highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 20, more than 1,000 fresh infections were detected for the first time, as the state’s Covid-19 tally rose by 1,160 new cases, while there were 26 related deaths as well. Its Covid-19 tally stood at 69,312 as of April 20, as per the government’s Covid-19 dashboard. This includes 60,145 recovered cases, 82,41 active cases and 926 deaths.