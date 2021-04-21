Home / India News / Covid-19: Goa to enter 10pm-6am daily night curfew from tonight, announces CM Sawant
india news

Covid-19: Goa to enter 10pm-6am daily night curfew from tonight, announces CM Sawant

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant further said that while class 10th and 12th exams have been postponed, municipal corporation elections will be conducted as scheduled.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (ANI)

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced a series of restrictions in the state to curb the spread of fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including a night curfew which, Sawant said, will come into effect “immediately”.

Also Read | Goa healthcare under severe stress amid record Covid-19 numbers

“Night curfew imposed in Goa from 10pm to 6am from today. Essential services to be allowed during night curfew,” CM Sawant announced at press conference on Wednesday evening, a day after he met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi to apprise him on the pandemic situation in the state. After the meeting, the chief minister said he will announce a “further action plan” to tackle the pandemic on Wednesday.

Other restrictions, as announced by Sawant, include functioning of casinos, bars and cinema hall at 50% capacity only. “Exams for standards 10th and 12th postponed but municipal elections will go ahead as planned,” he added. As announced by the Goa State Election Commission (SEC) on March 30, five municipalities will go to polls on April 23, with counting of votes to take place on April 26.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIT Kharagpur launches COVIRAP diagnostic technology

What is breakthrough infection and how does Covid-19 vaccines fare against it

Oxygen reallocation to impact small business in some sectors: Crisil Ratings

PM Modi to attend Leaders' Summit on Climate on April 22 at Biden’s invitation

Sawant also announced that 1,500 more people in Goa tested positive for the viral disease on Wednesday, the state’s highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 20, more than 1,000 fresh infections were detected for the first time, as the state’s Covid-19 tally rose by 1,160 new cases, while there were 26 related deaths as well. Its Covid-19 tally stood at 69,312 as of April 20, as per the government’s Covid-19 dashboard. This includes 60,145 recovered cases, 82,41 active cases and 926 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
night curfew coronavirus pandemic covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP