Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Goa doctor inappropriately touches Spanish woman admitted to ICU; arrested

PTI |
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 11:00 am IST

A police spokesman said the doctor, who was on ICU duty, was arrested on Thursday after the sister of the Spanish patient filed a complaint.

A doctor attached to a private hospital in Goa has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a Spanish woman, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), an official said on Friday.

A case has been registered against the doctor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning outraging modesty of a woman.
A case has been registered against the doctor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning outraging modesty of a woman.(Representative Image/iStockphoto)

A police spokesman said the doctor, who was on ICU duty, was arrested on Thursday after the sister of the Spanish patient filed a complaint.

As per the complaint, the alleged incident took place on August 31, when the patient was admitted to the ICU of the private medical facility in Old Goa.

A doctor allegedly inappropriately touched her at several places, police said, citing the complaint.

“The doctor was arrested, and a case has been registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning outraging modesty of a woman. Further investigation is going on,” the police said.

